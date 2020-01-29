Powerful Quake Triggers Massive Evacuation in Miami

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake has struck in the Caribbean, prompting brief tsunami warnings and office evacuations as far away as Florida.

The quake hit between Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the US geological survey.

Buildings shook and tremors were felt across the Caribbean, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Some offices were temporarily evacuated in Miami and parts of Jamaica.

Warnings by the pacific tsunami warning centre were later withdrawn.

The epicentre of the quake, initially reported as magnitude-7.3 before being upgraded, was 125 kilometres, North-West of Lucea, Jamaica.

Shaking was reported in the Cuban Capital, Havana, in Kingston, Jamaica and Miami – some 708 kilometres from the epicentre.

