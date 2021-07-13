Postponed APC Congress To Hold July 31

The postponed congresses of the APC is schdeduled to begin on July 31.

The congresses were originally scheduled to start on July 24 at the ward level.

Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the APC, governor Mai Mala Bunu says the July 24 date was shifted because it coincides with Eid el Kabir festivities.

Bunu announced the new date while presenting governor Bello Maittawale and Ben Ayade to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Both governors just defected from the PDP into the APC.

Buhari presenting the APC flags to the two governors commends their courage to leave the PDP, adding that their decision is one of the happiest moment for the APC.

