Pope Francis has ordered pay cuts for cardinals and other clerics as the Vatican battles

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , ECONOMY, 0

Pope Francis has ordered pay cuts for cardinals and other clerics as the Vatican battles to balance its books during the pandemic.

They are believed to receive up to $5,900 a month and often live in subsidised accommodation.

The pope has previously said that he does not want to fire people in difficult economic times.

But in an apostolic letter on Wednesday, the Vatican said that Francis had issued a decree introducing proportional cuts starting on 1 April.

Priests and other clerics will see their salaries cut by between 3% and 8% and planned salary increase will be suspended until March 2023. It said action was being taken “following the health emergency caused by the spread of covid-19 which negatively affected all sources of income of the Holy See and the Vatican City state

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Pope In Africa On Visit To Three Nations

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

March 2021
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2021 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account