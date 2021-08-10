Police Surround APC Headquarters

Armed policemen surrounded the headquarters of the APC in Abuja

The more than 30 policemen arrived the APC headquarters on Monday morning, positioning themselves within the secretariat and its vicinity

Secretary of the national caretaker committee of the party, Senator James Akpanudoedehes, said there is nothing unusual in the heavy presence of policemen

He explained that the committee invited the police to secure the secretariat, due to the state of security situation and the worrisome spread of Covid 19

