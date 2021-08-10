Police Surround APC Headquarters

Armed policemen surrounded the headquarters of the APC in Abuja
The more than 30 policemen arrived the APC headquarters on Monday morning, positioning themselves within the secretariat and its vicinity
Secretary of the national caretaker committee of the party, Senator James Akpanudoedehes, said there is nothing unusual in the heavy presence of policemen
He explained that the committee invited the police to secure the secretariat, due to the state of security situation and the worrisome spread of Covid 19
YOU CAN ALSO READ: PDP Governors Vow To Resist Alleged Apc Intimidation To Defect