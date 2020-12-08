An armed robber has been shot dead by police during a robbery operation along Sagamu-Ikenne road in Ogun state

The robber was a member of an armed robbery gang which was operating on Sunday at a point between Adele fuelling station and Ladgroup Company on the road

The robbery gang was dispossessing travellers along the road of their valuables at gunpoint when a distress call was sent to the Ikenne police division for help

Spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, says that a police team from the police division, which raced to the scene, engaged the robbers in a gun battle and killed one of them

Other members of the robbery gang escaped into the bush with various degrees of injuries while the police team recovered from them a Toyota corolla car marked KNN 84 TD earlier snatched from its owner

Meanwhile, the state police commissioner, Edward Ajogun, has ordered police to hunt for the fleeing robbers, while appealing to hospitals and traditional healers to notify the police if they sight any of the injured robbers.###

