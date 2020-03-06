Police Rescue Pregnant Women From Illegal Baby Factory

Home Police Rescue Pregnant Women From Illegal Baby Factory

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Three suspects are now in police custody over the illegal baby factory discovered by the police at Imedu Olori axis of Mowe in Ogun state.

Police detectives who raided the illegal baby factory located off the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, found 12 ladies whose ages range from 20 to 25 years.

Six of them were pregnant.

Spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, says the police moved in after one of the women in the illegal baby factory escaped and reported at the Mowe police division.

The woman alleges that the owner of the home, Florence Ogbonna, usually lures young woman into the place and contracted able bodied men to sleep with them and impregnate them.

She told the police that the Ogbonna always takeaway the babies immediately they are delivered by the ladies in the home.

Oyeyemi says apart from Ogbonna, police are holding on to Chibuike Akabueze and Chibuzoe Okafor.

The state police commissioner, Kenneth Ebrimson, has directed the suspects to be transferred to the human trafficking and child labour unit of the state police command for further investigations.

 

REA ALSO]Abiodun Backs Power Tariff Increase

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

A Zeno Media Station

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
March 2020
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account