Police Rescue Pregnant Women From Illegal Baby Factory

Three suspects are now in police custody over the illegal baby factory discovered by the police at Imedu Olori axis of Mowe in Ogun state.

Police detectives who raided the illegal baby factory located off the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, found 12 ladies whose ages range from 20 to 25 years.

Six of them were pregnant.

Spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, says the police moved in after one of the women in the illegal baby factory escaped and reported at the Mowe police division.

The woman alleges that the owner of the home, Florence Ogbonna, usually lures young woman into the place and contracted able bodied men to sleep with them and impregnate them.

She told the police that the Ogbonna always takeaway the babies immediately they are delivered by the ladies in the home.

Oyeyemi says apart from Ogbonna, police are holding on to Chibuike Akabueze and Chibuzoe Okafor.

The state police commissioner, Kenneth Ebrimson, has directed the suspects to be transferred to the human trafficking and child labour unit of the state police command for further investigations.

