Police Officer Hacks Police Inspector to Death

A drunken police sergeant has hacked a police inspector to death at Oke-Odo axis of Lagos metropolis.

The sergeant, now under arrest, also injured another person after drinking alcohol at a bar near his home in the area.

Neighbours say the sergeant, on arrival at home from the bar, went out of control and started chasing a man with a cutlass.

A police inspector, Francis Adekunle, who intervened was machete by the sergeant on his legs and body and was rushed to a hospital

The police inspector was said to have died in the hospital on Monday morning.

Spokeman of Lagos state police command, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the incident, says that the police sergeant has been arrested.

