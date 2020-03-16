Police Intercept Arms Cache In Abuja

Police have intercepted a car conveying a cache of arms and ammunition in Abuja
Items recovered from the car, included 12 ak-47 rifles, 19 magazines, 210 live ammunition, four sets of military uniforms and caps, as well as other dangerous weapons
Police commissioner for the federal capital territory, Bala Corona, who made this known while parading the driver of the vehicle and other suspected criminals
He explains that the car which was in transit to other parts of the country refused to stop when policemen waived it down for a routine check
This aroused the suspicion of the police patrol which pursued the car
The driver of the car, according to the police chief abandoned the car and fled..
