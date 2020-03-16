Police Intercept Arms Cache In Abuja

Police have intercepted a car conveying a cache of arms and ammunition in Abuja

Items recovered from the car, included 12 ak-47 rifles, 19 magazines, 210 live ammunition, four sets of military uniforms and caps, as well as other dangerous weapons

Police commissioner for the federal capital territory, Bala Corona, who made this known while parading the driver of the vehicle and other suspected criminals

He explains that the car which was in transit to other parts of the country refused to stop when policemen waived it down for a routine check

This aroused the suspicion of the police patrol which pursued the car

The driver of the car, according to the police chief abandoned the car and fled..

 

