Police Foil Highjacking Of Truck Conveying Cocoa Beans In Ogun

Police in Ogun State have foiled the attempted hijacking of a truck loaded with cocoa beans by gunmen on the Ijebu Ode-Sagamu Expressway

The six armed members of the robbery gang, according to the police had been terrorizing trucks conveying goods on the expressway

The truck was carrying 480 bags of cocoa beans when it was intercepted by the gunmen who tied hands and legs of the driver of the truck, in a bid to go away with the truck and the cocoa beans

Spokesman of Ogun State police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement says that a police team from Ijebu Ode responded to a distress call over the attack, raced to the scene

On sighting the police team, he says the gunmen escaped into the bush, which was combed by the policemen who succeeded in arresting one Michael Edeh, which they suspected as a member of the robbery gang

Oyeyemi says the suspect allegedly confessed to be a member of the gang which specialized in hijacking trucks loaded with goods on the expressway.

