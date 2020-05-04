Covid-19 Movement Restrictions In Ogun:

Police in Ogun State has warned people in the state against violating the Covid 19 lockdown restriction.

From today, police say it will begin enforcing movement restrictions, including 8 pm to 6 AM curfew.

The state police commissioner, Kenneth Ebrimson, has directed the police area commanders, divisional police officers and tactical squads to enforce the movement restrictions.

Police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement warns that movement by vehicles, motorcycles and humans will not be allowed during the curfew.

+Anyone found outside during the curfew period, according to him, risks being arrested and prosecuted, while their vehicles will be impounded.

