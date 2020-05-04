Police Begin Enforcement of Covid-19 Movement Restrictions In Ogun

Police in Ogun State has warned people in the state against violating the Covid 19 lockdown restriction.

From today, police say it will begin enforcing movement restrictions, including 8 pm to 6 AM curfew.

The state police commissioner, Kenneth Ebrimson, has directed the police area commanders, divisional police officers and tactical squads to enforce the movement restrictions.

Police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement warns that movement by vehicles, motorcycles and humans will not be allowed during the curfew.

+Anyone found outside during the curfew period, according to him, risks being arrested and prosecuted, while their vehicles will be impounded.

 

