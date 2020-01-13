A student of the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, Obasi Chukwuemeka, has been prevented from committing suicide in Lagos.

The 22 year old student attempted the suicide on Sunday in the room of his parent’s home at 4, Alaba Street, Ejigbo.

Police in a statement, says an officer of the Lagos State neighborhood watch corps alerted the Ejigbo Police Division, that a university student wanted to take his life, after being scolded by his parents.

The student, according to the police, had tied a rope in a loop around a ceiling fan in their room to hang himself.

The timely intervention by police officers from Ejigbo Police Division rescued him from actualizing the planned suicide.

Police say the student after being rescued had been rushed to a hospital for medical examination.

