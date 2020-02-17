Plateau Regain Top Spot In NPLF League

Plateau united regained top spot in the Nigeria professional football league following a 2-0 win against Dakkada at the new Jos stadium on Sunday,

Lobi Stars also dropped to second spot after a 4-0 defeat against wikki tourists at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa stadium, Bauchi.

Akwa united recorded the only away win of the weekend courtesy of a 2-1 win against rangers in Enugu.

At the Sani Abacha stadium, Kano pillars edged out MFM 1-0 with Usman Babalolo scoring the winning goal in the 23rd minute.

Also, rivers united cemented third spot in the table following a 1-1 draw at kwara united, while Abu Azeez scored twice as Warri wolves defeated Katsina united 2-0 at the Warri city stadium.

