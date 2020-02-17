Plateau Regain Top Spot In NPLF League

Home Plateau Regain Top Spot In NPLF League

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Plateau united regained top spot in the Nigeria professional football league following a 2-0 win against Dakkada at the new Jos stadium on Sunday,

Lobi Stars also dropped to second spot after a 4-0 defeat against wikki tourists at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa stadium, Bauchi.

Akwa united recorded the only away win of the weekend courtesy of a 2-1 win against rangers in Enugu.

At the Sani Abacha stadium, Kano pillars edged out MFM 1-0 with Usman Babalolo scoring the winning goal in the 23rd minute.

Also, rivers united cemented third spot in the table following a 1-1 draw at kwara united, while Abu Azeez scored twice as Warri wolves defeated Katsina united 2-0 at the Warri city stadium.

 

READ ALSO]Alampasu Signs Deal With Lavtian Top Club

 

 

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
February 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account