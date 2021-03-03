Plane Crashes In South Sudan, Kills All Onboard

The authorities in South Sudan have confirmed that a small plane crashed on Tuesday evening in the Eastern Jonglei State, killing all the 10 people on board.

The plane crashed at Pieri airstrip shortly after takeoff while heading to the capital, Juba.

A team of investigators will today be sent to the site of the crash to conduct preliminary investigations, according to transport minister, Madut Biar Yel.

Jonglei state governor Denay Jock Chagor said he received the news with “shock and horror” and sent condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

The database on Aviation Safety Network (ASN) shows that at least 10 planes crashed in different locations in South Sudan between 2018 and 2020, which caused about 30 fatalities

