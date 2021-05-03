Physicians Ask Ogun To Extend Teach Scheme To Healthcare Sector

Health practitioners have asked ogun state government to use its teach programme in the education sector, to reduce the increasing workload of health workers in the state’s primary health care system

They also want the primary healthcare development board be excluded from the ban on ad-hoc appointments

Members of the State Branch of Association of Public Health Physicians made the call during a courtesy visit to the chairman of the Ogun State Local Government Service Commission, Mrs Olubukola Onabanjo in her office at Oke Mosan, Abeokuta

The association’s chairman, Doctor D. Adesanya, says there is the need to extend teach programme to the primary healthcare system, because of the increasing workload of health workers in the sector

He explains that the last major employment into the senior cadre in the primary healthcare system, was in 2007, adding that those who retired in the system in the last five to ten years, have not been replaced

Adesanya says the development had resulted into healthworkers in the system working 24 hours for two to three weeks

The association also asks the state government to allow candidates who failed conversion tests three years ago, to retake the examination to increase the number of officials in the senior cadre

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Ogun health workers set to join striking federal health workers

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter