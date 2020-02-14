Pharmacists Seek Legalization Of Marijuana For Medication

Association of community pharmacists of Nigeria plans to sponsor a bill in the national assembly for the usage of marijuana for medical purposes in the country.

The pharmacists says the bill will also seek the commercial planting of marijuana for economic benefits.

The association president, Samson Adekola, who spoke on the issue, during a visit to Ondo state, says the private bill will be forwarded to the national assembly after the ongoing sensitization campaign.

Adekola explains that marijuana is a valuable plant that should no longer be allowed to waste away.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has been in the fore-front of legalizing the commercial planting of marijuana and its usage for medical purposes.

