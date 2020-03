Scarcity Of Petrol Has Spread To Abeokuta, The Ogun State Capital

Most Of The Filling Stations In The Metropolis On Sunday Shot Their Gates To Motorists

So Far, There Is No Queue At Filling Stations Because Several People Had Stayed At Home

Most Of The Filling Station Who Spoke To Rockcity Fm, Says The Shortage Will Become More Acute Today, When More Vehicles Are Expected On Roads

The Shortage Was First Noticed On Saturday, When Some Of The Filling Stations Stopped Selling To Motorists.

