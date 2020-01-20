Petrol Ban: FG Pleads With Border Communities

Federal government has pleaded with communities in Ogun State’s border with Benin Republic to exercise more patience over the fuel supply ban to their areas.

Last November, the supply of petroleum products was cut to filling stations located Twenty kilometers to the Nigerian borders

Institute for peace and conflict resolution which made the plea to the Ogun State border communities, says government is mindful of the economic hardship that the border closure is subjecting them to

But a research fellow of the institute, Charles Okunlola addressing indigenes of border communities in Agoshasha in Ipokia local government area, says the situation will soon be over.

He assures that their complaints will be forwarded to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.

