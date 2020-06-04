Peruzzi Reacts After His Old Tweets Were Dug Up To Show Him Boasting About Raping Women

In tweets shared between 2010 and 2013, the singer tweeted casually about raping women, threatened to rape women and admitted to rape. In one tweet, he joked about the cost of a rape fine.

“Rape fine na 5k dolls abi? Abi e don increase. Lol,” he wrote in March 2012.

In others, he said things like, “I will rape her”, “person wey I don rape already”, and “rape am if she no gree”. The screenshots were available on his timeline until about two hours ago when he began deleting them all after a woman accused him of raping her in 2012.

Responding after the screenshots of his old tweets were shared by multiple Twitter users, Peruzzi, wrote: “MY NAME IS OKOH TOBECHUKWU, I HAVE NEVER AND WILL NEVER BE A RAPIST.”

It didn’t happen. I was there – Woman whose name was mentioned as a witness by Peruzzi’s rape accuser defends Peruzz

