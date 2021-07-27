PDP Governors Vow To Resist Alleged Apc Intimidation To Defect

The PDP states governors’ forum has said that the party has solutions to the challenges facing the country

The governors also say they will not succumb to the alleged intimidation from the APC and will not defect from the PDP

The forum chairman, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, stated this at a reception held at the banquet hall of the Bauchi state government house, Bauchi, after an emergency meeting

The governors say they are optimistic that the PDP will return to the presidential villa, Abuja, in 2023 and return Nigeria to the path of glory

According to him, the party has what it takes to tackle armed banditry, kidnapping, unemployment and poverty it will inherit from the Buhari administration in 2023

The PDP governors also say that those who defected from the party are bad and corrupt governors who believe their sins will be forgiven in the APC.

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Go To Supreme Court, PDP Governors Tells Atiku

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter