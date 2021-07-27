PDP Governors Vow To Resist Alleged Apc Intimidation To Defect

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , ELECTION, NEWS, POLITICS, 0

The PDP states governors’ forum has said that the party has solutions to the challenges facing the country

The governors also say they will not succumb to the alleged intimidation from the APC and will not defect from the PDP

The forum chairman, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, stated this at a reception held at the banquet hall of the Bauchi state government house, Bauchi, after an emergency meeting

The governors say they are optimistic that the PDP will return to the presidential villa, Abuja, in 2023 and return Nigeria to the path of glory

According to him, the party has what it takes to tackle armed banditry, kidnapping, unemployment and poverty it will inherit from the Buhari administration in 2023

The PDP governors also say that those who defected from the party are bad and corrupt governors who believe their sins will be forgiven in the APC.

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Go To Supreme Court, PDP Governors Tells Atiku

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

July 2021
S M T W T F S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2021 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account