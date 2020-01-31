PDP Considers Merger With Others, Ahead Of 2023 Polls

The PDP says it is considering a merger with other opposition political parties, ahead of the 2023 polls

The party says the proposal is part of its strategic plan to ease the APC out of office it occupied since 2015

The PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, gives this indication while fielding questions from newsmen in Abuja

Secondus explains that the proposed merger will not lead to the change in the name of the PDP

According to Secondus, the PDP as a mega opposition party, is not ready to change its name ahead of the 2023 polls

He says the PDP at the moment is vigorously strengthening all its various organs and resolving pockets of conflicts within the party.

 

