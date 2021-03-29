PDP committee seeks waiver for below 35 year old aspirants

The PDP reconciliation and strategy committee has recommended that aspirants for elective offices below the age of thirty five, should be granted a waiver not to pay for nomination forms

But such category of aspirants will pay the N1 million for the expression of interest fee.

The committee, headed by former senate president, Bukola Saraki, made the recommendation in a letter to the PDP national working committee, following a meeting with PDP youth leaders last March 19

It also wants the national executive council of the PDP to allow aspirants between ages of 18 and 35 to contest for the post of youth leader at all levels of the party

