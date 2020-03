The PDP has cleared all the seats in the Enugu State local governments in the last Saturday council’s poll

Chairman of the state independent electoral commission, Doctor mike Ajogwu, made this known while announcing the results of the poll at a news conference held on Sunday in Enugu

Ajogwu says the PDP won all the chairmanship seats in the state’s 17 local governments

Also, the PDP won a majority of 260 councillorship posts in the poll

Thirty six political parties; participated in the election.

