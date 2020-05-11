Passerby Burnt To Death In Ogun Multiple Autocrash Fire

Passerby Burnt To Death

Passerby Burnt To Death In Ogun:

A female passerby has died in a fire outbreak, following a multiple auto crash at Mowe axis of Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The accident on Sunday, involved a petrol tanker, a commercial bus and a foodstuff truck

Spokesman of Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps  (TRACE), Commander Babatunde Akinbiyi, says the accident was caused by the petrol tanker which lost control

The petrol tanker, according to him, hits the road barriers and spilt its content on the expressway, which resulted in a fire outbreak

The woman who was passing by died in the fire outbreak, which also set two other vehicles ablaze

The petrol tanker, according to Akinbiyi, managed to escape from the scene.

