Panic in South Korea as New Covid-19 Infections Traced to Churches

South Korea on Sunday reported 30 local infections
– 24 of which have been traced to churches in Gyeonggi province outside the capital Seoul
The country is still grappling with cases linked to a logistics centre in Bucheon, a city near Seoul.
Authorities say at least 112 infections have been linked to the logistics facility.
There are now concerns that the church-linked gatherings could lead to a new cluster.
It was a religious sect, known as the Shincheonji Church that led to South Korea’s biggest virus cluster in February. Thousands of cases were later found to be linked to a Daegu branch of the sect.
The country later moved to close churches – but they were reopened earlier last month as the country appeared then to have successfully contained the virus.