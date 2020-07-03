Panic in Ondo as Commissioner Dies from Covid-19 Related Illness

Ondo State health commissioner has died from suspected Covid-19 related conditions.

Doctor Wahab Adegbenro died on Thursday morning, after days of sickness.

He had been admitted to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, for over a week.

On Wednesday, it was gathered that his blood sample was taken for Covid-19 test, which sources claimed later tested positive.

His death has caused panic in the government house.

Last Tuesday, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu also tested positive for the deadly virus and he is now in isolation.

Meanwhile, chief medical director of Ondo state university of medical sciences, Doctor Oluwole Ige, had also tested positive for the virus.

The hospital’s spokesman, Adeeyo Babatunde in a statement says he is responding to treatment.

