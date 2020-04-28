Panic In Kano Over Strange Deaths And Covid-19 Situation

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has expressed concern over the rapid spread of covid-19 in the state

With 77 confirmed cases in the state, as at Saturday, the governor says that covid-19 situation in the state is worrisome

Ganduje expressed the concern while receiving the report of Almajiri children evacuation from the state from the state local government commissioner, Murtala Garo, at the kano state government house in Kano

About 1,000 Almajiri children, according to the commissioner, have been evacuated from the state to their respective states

419 Almajiri children were evacuated to Katsina state, 524 to Jigawa, 155 to Kaduna and 100 to Bauchi state

He explained that all the deported Almajiri children were screened for covid-19 and tested negative before they were evacuated to their respective states.

