Panic As Nigeria’s New Confirmed Cases Of Covid-19 Hits 31

Confirmed cases of covid-19 has increased to 31 in Nigeria, creating fears among its populace

From 12 last Thursday, the confirmed cases suddenly jumped to 31 on Sunday evening with new cases coming from Abuja, Oyo and Lagos states

One of the new cases on Sunday is a son of former vice president Atiku Abubakar

The breakdown of the confirmed cases as at Monday morning, shows that 22 are recorded in Lagos, two in Ogun, four in Abuja and one each in Oyo and Ekiti states

Nigeria centre for disease control (NCDC) explains that two out of the confirmed cases from Ogun state, had been discharged after testing negative after treatment

The first confirmed case was recorded last February 27, when an Italian who flew into Lagos airport from Milan, Italy, tested positive to the virus

Meanwhile, inspector general of police, Mohammed Adamu, has directed police formations nationwide to enforce orders issued to contain the spread of covid-19

Adamu in a statement by the force spokesman, Frank Mba, specifically orders the zonal assistant inspector generals and state police commissioners to ensure strict enforcement of covid-19 restriction orders

The police chief, however, warns against unnecessary arrests in enforcing the restriction order

The inspector general of police also directs that only suspected armed robbers, terrorists, homicide and other non-boilable offenders should remain in custody as part of moves to decongest police cells.

