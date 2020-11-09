Panic as Ghana’s Daily Covid Cases Rises Five-Fold within Two Weeks

Ghana’s new daily coronavirus cases have increased from an average of 25 to 130 over the past two weeks, raising concerns about a possible second wave of the virus in the country.

President nana Akufo-Addo, in a televised address, said the government would step up contact tracing, testing and treatment of covid-19 cases to stop the spread.

The government has also extended pay incentives for health workers to the end of December – which include tax exemption and a 50% pay raise for covid-19 frontline workers.

Ghanaians will also continue to enjoy a free water supply to promote regular hand washing.

President Akufo-Addo attributed the increased infections to a disregard of covid-19 safety protocols, including social distancing and the wearing of masks. Ghana’s active cases have increased to 1,139 from 398 over the last three weeks. The country has so far registered 320 deaths as of Friday.

