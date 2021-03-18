Oyo Subjects Covid Vaccine To Sterility Test Before Usage

Oyo State government is conducting a sterility test on the oxford Astrazeneca Covid 19 vaccines allocated to the state, before administering them on people in the state

The test being conducted on the 127,740 vaccines, is to determine if they have other secondary form of infective substance

Health commissioner, Doctor Bashir Bello who made this known, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly meeting of the state executive council, says the tests are being carried out at two laboratories in the state

Bello explains that the results of the tests will determine whether the vaccines will be administered in the state

The commissioner says the decision to subject the vaccine to test, followed its suspension for usage by some countries, particularly in Europe, because of safety concerns

Meanwhile, five of more than 80,000 Nigerians who have taken oxford Astra-Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine, have developed mild side effects, according to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)

The side effects, include Fever, Chills, Stomach Rumbling and Pain

Despite these side effects, the agency says the vaccine is safe

Director General of NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, who made this known on a television programme, says, so far, there is no report of adverse reactions of serious nature to the vaccine

According to her, the vaccination of Nigerians with the vaccine is still continuing because the benefits from the vaccine outweigh the risk Nigeria, last March 2, took delivery of 3.9 million doses of the vaccine for the ongoing first phase of vaccination against Covid-19.

