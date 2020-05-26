Oyo Reviews Its Covid 19 Curfew Hours

Home Oyo Reviews Its Covid 19 Curfew Hours

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , NEWS, , , 0

Oyo state has reduced the curfew hours imposed to contain the spread of the virus in the state

The new curfew hour is 8 pm to 5 am, instead of 7 pm to 5 am

Governor Seyi Makinde, who heads the state’s Covid 19 task force, announced this in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Taiwo Adisa in Ibadan

The governor also says that the proposed community Covid 19 testing scheduled to have started this weekend, will now takes off by the end of this week

Makinde adds that a facility had been approved in Ibadan to serve as covid 19 observation and isolation centre for a certain category of positive cases

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
May 2020
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account