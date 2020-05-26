Oyo Reviews Its Covid 19 Curfew Hours

Oyo state has reduced the curfew hours imposed to contain the spread of the virus in the state

The new curfew hour is 8 pm to 5 am, instead of 7 pm to 5 am

Governor Seyi Makinde, who heads the state’s Covid 19 task force, announced this in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Taiwo Adisa in Ibadan

The governor also says that the proposed community Covid 19 testing scheduled to have started this weekend, will now takes off by the end of this week

Makinde adds that a facility had been approved in Ibadan to serve as covid 19 observation and isolation centre for a certain category of positive cases

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter