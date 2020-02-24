Oyo Plans Open Day In Public Schools

Home Oyo Plans Open Day In Public Schools

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Oyo State government plans to re-introduce an open day system in the state’s public primary school system.

The executive chairman of the state universal basic education board, Doctor Nureni Adeniran, announces the plan at a meeting with head teachers of the public primary schools in his office in Ibadan.

The proposed open day, according to the SUBEB Chairman, aims at complementing the free education policy of the Makinde Administration.

He says it will give parents of pupils in public primary schools opportunities to have a first-hand insight into their performances

 

READ ALSO]Ekiti Worried Over Rapist Teachers In Public Schools

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
February 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account