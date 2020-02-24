Oyo Plans Open Day In Public Schools

Oyo State government plans to re-introduce an open day system in the state’s public primary school system.

The executive chairman of the state universal basic education board, Doctor Nureni Adeniran, announces the plan at a meeting with head teachers of the public primary schools in his office in Ibadan.

The proposed open day, according to the SUBEB Chairman, aims at complementing the free education policy of the Makinde Administration.

He says it will give parents of pupils in public primary schools opportunities to have a first-hand insight into their performances

