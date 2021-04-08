Oyetola Wants Further Police Decentralization

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has called for the decentralization of the country’s policing system

Oyetola demands the amendment of the 1999 constitution to vest the state governors with statutory powers, to control security agencies, to enable them to effectively perform their role as chief security officers of their respective states

The governor made the call, while delivering a lecture on Wednesday at the second annual colloquium of the Sultan Maccido Institute for Peace, Leadership and Development Studies, University of Abuja

According to the governor, the police community policing introduced by federal government, is inadequate because it is being controlled by the force headquarters in Abuja

Oyetola also says the centralized police system has outlived its relevance, as it is far remote from the grassroots to secure it effectively In addition, the governor says the centralized police force is overstretched and not familiar with the local terrain

