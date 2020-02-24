Over N12m Raised For Abeokuta City Hall Project

Over n12 million has been donated by several donors to kickstart the proposed n600 million Abeokuta multi-purpose city hall project.

There were other small donors at the fund raising programme held at the project site at Salawu Olabode Avenue, Sam Ewang Estate, off Abiola way in Abeokuta.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, represented by his chief of staff, Shuaib Salisu, says the city hall project is in line with the future mega city plan of his administration for Abeokuta as the state capital.

The governor, who is one of the major donors, made a personal pledge of #2.5million to the project.

Also, a member of Lagos State house of assembly, Sabur Olawale, personally donated n1 million, while the Balogun of Egbaland,Sikirulah atobatele, the Aro of Egbaland,Yinka Kufile,and the Seriki of Egbaland,Sarafadeen Tunji Ishola, also donated n1 million each.

Governor Sanwoolu of Lagos, promises to support the project, while

Chairmen of Abeokuta South, Abeokuta North, Odeda, Obafemi Owode, Ewekoro and Ifo Local governments also jointly donated #3million

Also, the Alake of Egbaland,Oba Adedotun Gbadebo says he had received the financial Promise of Egbas in diaspora, particularly in the united kingdom for the project, as well as, Dangote group and other major companies operating in Egbaland.

The Alake adds that the city hall project, which is replacing the centenary hall, Ake, will be completed before the next year’s Lisabi festival.

