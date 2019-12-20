Over 20 Per Cent Of Nigerian Children Living With Sickle Cell

Twenty two per cent of children in the country are living with sickle cell disease, according to the report of 2018 Nigeria demographic and health survey.

The report put the ages of children at between six and 59 months.

Acting chairman of the national population commission, Mrs Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, made this known in Jalingo at the3 launch of the report in Taraba State.

She explains that the figure was based on the genotype sub sample testing of more than 11,000 children.

The survey, according to her shows a national prevalence of two per cent of the disease, with Oyo, Lagos, Osun and Kano topping the list.

 

