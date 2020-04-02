Osun’s 12 New Covid-19 Cases Spent Hours At Idiroko Border

The twelve new covid-19 cases in Osun state passed through Ogun state after spending several hours in the state last weekend

They were among the 120 indigenes of Osun state travelling from Ivory Coast whose buses were intercepted after crossing Benin republic into Nigeria through Idiroko border in Ogun State

The Ogun state government, for hours between last Friday and Saturday morning, prevented them from proceeding with their journey to Osun State

Health minister, Doctor Osagie Ehanire, speaking at a media briefing on covid-19 update in Abuja, confirmed that the 12 new cases from Osun state were among the 120 people who entered the country from Benin republic through Idiroko axis of Ogun State

The Ogun State government, after preventing them from continuing with their journey, contacted the Osun state government to facilitate their movement across its territory

Following the contacts with Osun state government, the 120 travellers were provided with logistics by the Ogun state government on Saturday to cross to the Osun state border

The more than 100 travellers, who were heading to their hometown in Ejigbo, on arrival in Osun State, were, immediately, taken to an isolation centre in Osogbo.

