Osun:Oyetola Reverses Aregbesola’s Education Policies

Osun State government has reversed most of the education policies it inherited from the Aregbesola Administration

The scrapped policies, include the single uniform for public secondary schools in the state and the 4-5-3-4 system of education

Information commissioner, Funke Egbemode, announces the decision to newsmen at the end of the meeting of the state executive council held at the government house, Osogbo

She explains that the decision is based on the recommendation of a committee set up by Governor Gboyega Oyetola, to review the education policy of the Aregbesola Administration

The commissioner says the state will be reverting from the inherited 4-5-3-4 system of education to 6-3-3-4 in line with the national education policy

The state government, according to Egbemode, however, retains the Opon Imo called tablet of knowledge distributed to secondary school students in the state.

READ ALSO]COD-19:Ogun Launches App For Health Workers

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter