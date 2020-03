Governor Gboyega Oyetola has ordered a total shutdown of the state as from Tuesday, as the covid case increases to two on Saturday

The governor in a special broadcast on Sunday, says there will be no movement within the state, except those on essential duties

Oyetola explains that the planned closure aims at reducing the spread of the virus in the state.

