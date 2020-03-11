Osun Prescribes Death Penalty For Kidnappers

Osun State house of assembly has passed a bill prescribing a maximum penalty of death sentence for convicted kidnappers in the state.

The same fate awaits convicted ritual killers and armed bandits.

The bill amended the existing bill, by raising the penalty from 10 years for convicted kidnappers, to life jail or death sentences.

It provides death sentence for convicted kidnappers, whose victims died in their custody, and life sentencing for those who release their victims after collecting ransom.

Such a category of kidnappers whose victims did not die, will also refund the collected ransom.

Also, owners of building used in keeping kidnapped victims will be jailed 15 years and forfeited their homes to the state government.

The speaker of the house, Timothy Owoeye, had ordered that the amended bill be forwarded to the state governor for his assent.

