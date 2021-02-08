Osun Imposes 24 Hour Curfew To Contain Violence

Governor Gboyega Oyetola has imposed a 24 hour curfew on Irepodun and Orolu local government areas

The curfew was declared on Sunday, following the violence in the Ilobu and Osun Erin communities on Saturday, in which one person were killed

Several others were injured in the fighting over a dispute over land

Secretary to the state government, Wole Oyebamiji in a statement says the curfew was imposed to reduce tensions in the two communities

Also, the governor had ordered the deployment of troops and police to the communities to restore order

Governor Oyetola ordered the immediate deployment of the security forces during a meeting with heads of security agencies on Sunday He warns people in the areas against taking the law into their hands

