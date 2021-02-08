Osun Imposes 24 Hour Curfew To Contain Violence

Governor Gboyega Oyetola has imposed a 24 hour curfew on Irepodun and Orolu local government areas
The curfew was declared on Sunday, following the violence in the Ilobu and Osun Erin communities on Saturday, in which one person were killed
Several others were injured in the fighting over a dispute over land
Secretary to the state government, Wole Oyebamiji in a statement says the curfew was imposed to reduce tensions in the two communities
Also, the governor had ordered the deployment of troops and police to the communities to restore order
Governor Oyetola ordered the immediate deployment of the security forces during a meeting with heads of security agencies on Sunday He warns people in the areas against taking the law into their hands
YOU CAN ALSO READ: *Osun Alerts Of UK New Covid 19 Strain, Records Five Cases Last Week