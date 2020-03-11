Osimhen Suffers Goal Drought

Victor Osimhen is experiencing his second worst goal drought in a Lille shirt

But the Nigeria international is four goals away from matching Eden hazard’s best scoring tally in a single season while at Lille.

Now at real Madrid, hazard spent seven years at Lille and his highest goal tally came in his final season (2011-2012) with the club when he raked up 22 goals across all competitions.

Osimhen has now gone three matches without getting on the scoresheet – against Toulouse, Nantes and Lyon – Equaling his second worst run in front of goal since joining Lille in august 2019.

The former Wolfsburg starlet didn’t score in four consecutive matches against Toulouse, Valencia, Bordeaux and Marseille in the first half of the season.

Since scoring in Lille’s 2-1 loss to Marseille on February 16, the super eagle has not put the ball in the back of the net.

 

