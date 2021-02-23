Osimhen Injured In Napolis Loss

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen could not complete his team’s 4-2 loss to Atalanta on Sunday after losing consciousness in the closing minutes of the game.

The Nigeria international collapsed on the pitch and was stretchered off after hitting his head on the turf following a challenge by Cristian Romero.

He regained consciousness in the ambulance that transported him to hospital.

A newspaper added that the number 9 underwent tests and it was discovered that he has suffered a head injury.

Osimhen has struggled to make an impact since recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered while on international duty and corona virus, failing to score in eight consecutive matches since his comeback.

He had a promising start to his career at Napoli, directly participating in three goals in his first six appearances in the Serie A.

