Osimhem Doubtful For Napoli’S Next Matches

Victor Osimhen is rated as doubtful for Napoli’s next three official matches, according to various reports in the Italian media.

This coming Sunday will make it one month he last played competitively for club and Nigeria after dislocating his shoulder in the second half of Nigeria’s 4-4 draw with Sierra Leone.

According to one of the reports, Osimhen will not be available for selection for Thursday’s Europa league meeting with laliga side real sociedad.

In addition, the 21-year-old is unlikely to be called up for Napoli’s next two games in the series against Sampdoria (Dec 13) and Inter Milan (Dec 16).

If his rehabilitation goes according to plan, he would be in contention to be included in the match day squad when Napoli take on Lazio five days before Christmas.

