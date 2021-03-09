Osimhem Back To Reckoning Inn Napoli After Spell Of Injury

In a match that Napoli had to win with three tough games coming up against Milan, Juventus and as Roma, Gennaro Gattuso’s side did the business by beating Bologna 3-1 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday night.

Victor Osimhen made his comeback from injury when he entered the game as a substitute in the 53rd minute – his first game since that unfortunate incident in Bergamo exactly two weeks ago.

A lot has been made of the Nigeria international failing to get on the score sheet since November 8, 2020 but he ended that poor run of form in front of goal when he scored Napoli’s second goal less than twelve minutes after his introduction.

Lorenzo insigne scored Napoli’s other goals and Roberto Soriano pulled a goal back for the visitors.

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Osimhen Injured In Napolis Loss

