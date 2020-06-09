Oshoala Named In Spanish Team

Nigeria’s super falcons captain and Barcelona ladies’ striker, Asisat Oshoala, has been named in the Spanish Primera Iberdola team of the season.

The 25-year-old, who scored 20 goals and bagged one assist in 19 appearances in the 2019/2020 campaign, also won the Copa Catalunya and super women’s cup with her team during the season.

The Spanish Primera Iberdola team of the season was dominated by Barcelona with Sandra Panos, Mapi Leon, Marian Torrejon and Patri Guijarro joining the Nigerian international.

Others are, Jenni Hermoso, alexia Putellas, Maria Mendez, Lucy Santos and graham Hansen.

