Oshiomhole Says He Is No Longer Interested In APC Chairmanship

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , GOVERNANCE, NEWS, POLITICS, 0
APC

Former APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has said that he is no longer interested in heading the party again

Oshiomhole in a statement issued as the party holds the meeting of its national executive council today in Abuja, dissociated himself from the two suits filed in courts, seeking the reinstatement of the dissolved national working committee

He faults the reports linking him to suits, saying he has closed the chapter of his political life

Oshiomhole recalls that he accepted the dissolution of the national working council by the national executive chairman, regardless of its illegality or otherwise The former national chairman says that even if courts okayed the suits seeking to reinstate the national working committee he once headed, he will never accept to head APC again

YOU CAN ALSO READ: APC Sweeps Bye Polls In Lagos, Imo, Katsina, Cross River, And Bauchi

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

December 2020
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account