Former APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has said that he is no longer interested in heading the party again

Oshiomhole in a statement issued as the party holds the meeting of its national executive council today in Abuja, dissociated himself from the two suits filed in courts, seeking the reinstatement of the dissolved national working committee

He faults the reports linking him to suits, saying he has closed the chapter of his political life

Oshiomhole recalls that he accepted the dissolution of the national working council by the national executive chairman, regardless of its illegality or otherwise The former national chairman says that even if courts okayed the suits seeking to reinstate the national working committee he once headed, he will never accept to head APC again

