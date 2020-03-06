Oshiomhole Says APC 2023 Ticket Is Behind Litigations Against Him

The APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole has accused some governors on the minister’s platform and a Minister of masterminding the plot to remove him from office

He cites the quest for the 2023 APC presidential ticket, as the major motivation for the plot, including the court case

The Abuja court’s order, according to the APC chairman, include the APC national vice chairman for the North West, Mustapha Saliu, Governor Godwin Obaseki and four others

Oshiomhole addressing the state house correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, alleges that the agenda of those behind the court’s order is to keep him out of office for a short period

He explains that between last Wednesday and April 7 when the case will come up for hearing, the forces would have achieve their objective

The APC chairman also faults judge of an Abuja high court who issued the order that he should step aside, for entertaining the suit because it lacks jurisdiction

According to him, APC at the ward level could not suspends him, because he was elected by the national convention to head the APC.

