Opc Arrests Ibarapa Suspected Bandit Leader

A suspected armed bandit leader in Ibarapa axis of Oyo state, Iskilu Wakili, has been arrested in Igangan

The suspect was arrested on Sunday morning by members of the O’dua People Congress (OPC) along with hunters

He was said to have been arrested with four of his children accused of shooting at OPC members who came to effect his arrest

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams announced his capture in a statement issued by Kehinde Aderemi, his media aide

The Afenifere, in a statement by its spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, commends OPC for the feat Spokesman of Oyo State Police Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi confirms the arrest, and says that OPC had handed over the suspect to the police command

