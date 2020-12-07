One Killed In Ogun Auto crash

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , HEALTH, 0

One person have been killed in an auto crash at Mobalufon, Ijebu Ode, along Sagamu-Ore expressway

The accident which occurred on Sunday morning, involved a Volvo truck marked APP 595 XW, a Toyota car marked EKY 471 BR and a diesel laden truck marked lNU 392 XU

Spokesman of Ogun state traffic compliance and enforcement corps (trace), Commander Babatunde Akinbiyi, says the accident was caused by the Volvo truck heading towards Lagos, driving against traffic

Meanwhile, a diesel laden tanker speeding behind the car heading to Lagos, lost control crashed into the car, and fell on its side, spilling its content on the road

Akinbiyi says the spilled diesel did not cause fire outbreak

Meanwhile, the driver of the Volvo truck who drove against traffic, and his mate had been arrested and detained at the Igbeba police station in Ijebu ode The body of the driver of the car who lost his life had been deposited at the Ijebu ode general hospital

YOU CAN ALSO READ ABOUT: Eleven Die In Auto crash in Sokoto

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

December 2020
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account