One Killed In Ogun Auto crash

One person have been killed in an auto crash at Mobalufon, Ijebu Ode, along Sagamu-Ore expressway

The accident which occurred on Sunday morning, involved a Volvo truck marked APP 595 XW, a Toyota car marked EKY 471 BR and a diesel laden truck marked lNU 392 XU

Spokesman of Ogun state traffic compliance and enforcement corps (trace), Commander Babatunde Akinbiyi, says the accident was caused by the Volvo truck heading towards Lagos, driving against traffic

Meanwhile, a diesel laden tanker speeding behind the car heading to Lagos, lost control crashed into the car, and fell on its side, spilling its content on the road

Akinbiyi says the spilled diesel did not cause fire outbreak

Meanwhile, the driver of the Volvo truck who drove against traffic, and his mate had been arrested and detained at the Igbeba police station in Ijebu ode The body of the driver of the car who lost his life had been deposited at the Ijebu ode general hospital

