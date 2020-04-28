One Killed, 3 Injured In Ogun Autocrash

One person has died and three others injured in an Autocrash involving two trucks at Kara/Ayetoro axis of Lagos-Ibadan expressway in ogun state

The truck responsible for the accidents was heading from Kano state, conveying livestocks, including goats

Spokesman of Ogun state traffic compliance and enforcement corps (trace), Commander Babatunde Akinbiyi, says the truck was also conveying 43 persons

The driver of the truck conveying livestocks and people is suspected to have slept off on wheel which led to his losing control of the vehicle and hitting another truck from behind

Babatunde says those injured were in the truck conveying the livestocks, including its driver.

 

