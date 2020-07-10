Ondo APC Alleges Fayemi, El-Rufai Are Instigating Crisis in Their Ranks

Ondo state APC has accused Governor Kayode Fayemi and his Kaduna state counterpart, Nasir El-Rufai, of attempting to influence the party’s governorship primaries, coming up on July 20
The state APC Chairman, Henry Olatuja, also named transportation minister, Rotimi Amechi, of collaborating with the two governors to manipulate the primaries
Olatuja accuses them of masterminding the crisis which had split APC in the state into factions
He warns that 10 of the 12 governorship aspirants on APC platform, may boycott the planned primaries, if the APC national caretaker committee insists on indirect mode of primaries